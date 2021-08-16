in Advertising Campaigns, Emporio Armani, Fall Winter 2021.22 Campaigns, Menswear

Caesar van den Idsert, Freek Iven & Malcolm Bosoka Model EMPORIO ARMANI

Photographer Kito Muñoz captured Emporio Armani’s Fall Winter 2021.22 campaign

Fashion brand EMPORIO ARMANI presented their Fall Winter 2021.22 campaign featuring models Caesar van den Idsert, Freek Iven, and Malcolm Bosoka lensed by photographer Kito Muñoz. In charge of art direction was Dust Creative, with casting direction from Nicola Kast, and production by The Royal Production Company. Beauty is work of hair stylist Elias Pedrosa, and makeup artist Sergio Serpiente. In charge of video direction was Pablo Gutierrez Ruiz. For the campaign Caesar, Iven & Malcolm were joined by Ana Maytin, Anete, and Nina. The collection brings cool, functional and comfortable looks.

