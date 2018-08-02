Take Me to the Rodeo: Pietro Baltazar by Tommy Chung for MMSCENE Magazine
The handsome Pietro Baltazar at Next Management stars in Take Me to the Rodeo story captured for our MMSCENE Magazine‘s August 2018 edition by fashion photographer Tommy Chung. In charge of grooming and makeup was beauty artist Karina Del Bel.
Styling is work of Mimi Tyko, who for the session selected pieces from Urban Outfitters, ASOS, Zara, Calvin Klein, Versace Jeans, Topman, Country Outfitter, Sheplers, Urban Outfitters, Levi’s, ASOS, Versace Jeans, Calvin Klein, Topman, Nomad USA, I.N.C, AB Hombre, and Aliexpress. Discover more of the story below:
Photographer: Tommy Chung – www.tommychungphotography.com
Stylist: Mimi Tyko – www.mimityko.com
Groomer & Makeup Artist: Karina Del Bel
Model: Pietro Baltazar at Next Management