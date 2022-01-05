in Editorial, Exclusive, Fresh Faces, MMSCENE PORTRAITS

MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Our Era, Our Trip, Our Way by Elys Berroteran

Discover our latest exclusive story featuring Brian Burke, Dynus Isaiah Saxon and Daniel Bridgmangen

Elys Berroteran

Fresh faces Brian Burke, Dynus Isaiah Saxon, and Daniel Bridgmangen, all represented by Straight Walk Runway, star in Our Era, Our Trip, Our Way! story captured exclusively for MMSCENE PORTRAITS by fashion photographer Elys Berroteran.

For the session captured at New York’s Grand Central Station, models are wearing selected pieces from top brands such as Lanvin, Michael Kors, Calvin Klein, Carlos Benguigui, Tommy Hilfiger, Ralph Lauren, with vintage and second hand accessories.

Photography by Elys Berroteran – @elysmcm
Models Brian Burke, Dynus Isaiah Saxon, Daniel Bridgmangen at Straight Walk Runway

