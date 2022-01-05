MMSCENE GUIDE: How to Style Kith

The much-hyped streetwear label Kith started in 2011, and has now cemented itself at the top of the streetwear and fashion industry. With the release of many collaborations in these 10 years, Kith is the brand that is always getting the media talking. Versatility is what allows Kith to work with both mainstream and high-end brands like Versace, Coca-Cola, Adidas and Tommy Hilfiger.

Coming from the footwear and sneakers industry, the founder Ronnie Fieg, takes a streetwear rather than high-fashion approach to its offering – the brand is releasing weekly drops instead of four seasonal collections. Themed around pastels, military, sports, basics and tracksuits, the collections are always versatile and easy to style. Our editors give you five style tips to wear your favorite Kith pieces.

Update Your Layering Game With Shacket

Meet the jacket every fashionista needs in their wardrobe: the shacket (shirt + jacket). Its simple silhouette combined with the comfort and convenience has made it one of the most popular fall winter season staples. Featuring the straight cut, staple collar and pocket details, shackets are also a perfect option for all sorts of occasions.

From must-have khaki jackets to statement shirt jackets in check prints, Keith offers a plethora of options to reinvent your casual layered look. Style it with a pair of jeans and boots for a effortlessly cool look, or pair it with a sweatpants and trainers for a laid back look.

Find these styles and more Kith clothing at GOAT.

Add a Playful Touch With Varsity Jacket

The varsity jacket (also known as the letterman, baseball or letter jacket) really lends itself to the cool, urban aesthetic of modern streetwear. It is sportier than the bomber jacket but still preppier than the track jacket – perfect to achieve the effortlessly cool look. It is very popular amongst celebrities today, with Jay-Z, Justin Bieber and Timothee Chalamet rocking varsity styles.

From sporty to preppy, retro to classic, there are number of options for layering up with this season’s coolest jacket. Go for sporty designs to evoke ’80s nostalgia, or choose a more fitted styles for contemporary touch.

Update Your Look With a Cardigan

Thanks to the oversized silhouettes of today’s coolest designers, it isn’t very difficult to look rebellious in a cardigan. It can be a great fashion item to own, since it’s versatile and has the ability to suit a wide variety of looks.

Whether you’re opting for an elegant outfit, or a casual style, a cardigan can make an excellent option. All you need to know is how to style it so that you don’t end up looking like your grandpa. This Kith cardigan in navy is a cool piece to mix and match. We suggest you leave the colours muted or tonal and play with proportions and materials instead.

Puffer Jacket Will Keep You Warm & Stylish

The puffer jacket has become a winter wardrobe staple over the last few years. Thanks to the luxury brands like Balenciaga, Vetements, and Luis Vuitton, this ’90s trend made its great comeback to the runway, but also among the street style brands. Now you can now buy a puffer in every style, color, pattern, and material imaginable.

Thanks to their oversized shape and padded sleeves, they are not always easy to style. They can pair well with wardrobe basics, like classic jeans and turtlenecks. To keep your look balanced style the pieces with contrasting silhouettes together.

Stay Cozy & Comfy In Sherpa Sweatshirt

One of the warmest and most stylish sweatshirt styles, sherpa, will not let you down if you are looking for cozy and comfy outfit ideas for this winter. This one from Kith is so cozy and soft, you won’t want to take it off. It comes in the olive colorway, and it’s perfectly paired with these pants, shoes and beanie in the same tone.

