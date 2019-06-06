in Covers, Editorial, Entertainment, Gucci, John Tan, Louis Vuitton, Magazines, Prada

Tyga, Axel Auriant & Marnix Cover Rain Magazine Summer Fall 2019 Issue

Dicover Rain Magazine’s 6th Issue Starring Tyga, Axel Auriant & Marnix

Rain Magazine
© Rain Magazine
Tyga is wearing shirt and pants by Gucci and sneakers by Louis Vuitton
Photographer: Renata Raksha
Stylist: Derek Beckman

Rain Magazine enlists American rapper Tyga, French actor Axel Auriant and model Marnix at Rebel Management to cover their Summer Fall 2019 edition. For the cover Tyga teamed up with fashion photographer Renata Raksha and stylist Derek Beckman. Tyga is wearing shirt and pants by Gucci and sneakers by Louis Vuitton.

Axel posed for photographer Mark Benjamin. In charge of styling was John Tan, who for the cover selected total look from Prada. Grooming is work of beauty artist Pascale Poma. Marnix at Rebel Management is wearing Walter Van Beirendonck look for the cover photographed by Ronald Stoops and Stef Van Looveren⁣⁣⁣⁣.

Rain Magazine
© Rain Magazine
Axel Auriant is wearing full look by Prada
Photographer: Mark Benjamin
Stylist: John Tan
Groomer: Pascale Poma
Rain Magazine
© Rain Magazine
Marnix (Rebel M⁣⁣⁣⁣anagement) is wearing full look by Walter Van Beirendonck
Photographers: Ronald Stoops and Stef Van Looveren⁣⁣⁣⁣

Courtesy of © Rain Magazine – rain-mag.com

Coversmagazines

