Tyga, Axel Auriant & Marnix Cover Rain Magazine Summer Fall 2019 Issue

Rain Magazine enlists American rapper Tyga, French actor Axel Auriant and model Marnix at Rebel Management to cover their Summer Fall 2019 edition. For the cover Tyga teamed up with fashion photographer Renata Raksha and stylist Derek Beckman. Tyga is wearing shirt and pants by Gucci and sneakers by Louis Vuitton.
Axel posed for photographer Mark Benjamin. In charge of styling was John Tan, who for the cover selected total look from Prada. Grooming is work of beauty artist Pascale Poma. Marnix at Rebel Management is wearing Walter Van Beirendonck look for the cover photographed by Ronald Stoops and Stef Van Looveren.
Courtesy of © Rain Magazine – rain-mag.com
Comments
Loading…
Comments
0 comments