RESERVED Menswear Voyager Story Celebrates Menswear Prints

RESERVED Menswear celebrates prints in it’s collection with a radiant new shoot starring the promising Marcel Korusiewicz. In charge of the photography was Fashion Photographer Gosia Turczyńska, who regularly works with brands such as Reserved and MISBHV but also Elle Magazine in Poland.

Marcel Korusiewicz whose mother agency is Model Plus is also represented by Premium Models in Paris, I LOVE Models Management in London, Next Models in London, View Management in Barcelona and Elite Models in Copenhagen.

For more of RESERVED Menswear‘s Voyager shoot continue after the jump for a great note on how to mix prints with monochrome.



Image © Gosia Turczyńska for RESERVED

