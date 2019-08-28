in Adrien Sahores, Advertising Campaigns, Fall Winter 2019.20 Campaigns, Ford Models, Models 1, Premium Models, REISS Menswear, UNIQUE Models Denmark

REISS Menswear With Top Model Adrien Sahores

REISS Menswear collection as modelled by top model Adrien Sahores takes on an slick new direction for it’s tailored outerwear pieces.

REISS Menswear presents the first look of the Autumn Winter 2019 campaign starring top model Adrien Sahores

Sahores poses in tailoring from Reiss as well as the key outerwear pieces from the new collection. Adrien Sahores is represented by Models 1 in London, Ford Models in New York, Preimum Models in Paris and Unique in Denmark. 

Scroll down for more of the REISS  menswear fall winter 2019 collection.

Image courtesy of © REISS

Image courtesy of © REISS

Image courtesy of © REISS

Image courtesy of © REISS

