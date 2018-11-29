Richard Madden is the Cover Star of British GQ Jan/Feb 2019 Issue

Pin 0 Shares

Bodyguard star Richard Madden takes the cover of British GQ Magazine‘s January February 2019 edition captured by fashion photographer Matthew Brookes. In charge of styling was Luke Day, with creative direction from Paul Solomons, and art direction by Keith Waterfield. Grooming is work of beauty artist Charley McEwen.

“Everyone just loves the rumour mill on that topic. I’m just the current one. There’ll be a different one next week. I’m more than flattered to be mentioned, for people to consider putting me in that role. I’m very flattered and thankful. It’s a really brilliant thing to be in.” – Madden fo GQ UK, on James Bond rumors.



