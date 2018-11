Pin 0 Shares

Models Linus Wordemann and Parker Van Noord team up for Todd Snyder‘s Holiday 2018 Gift Guide menswear lookbook lensed by fashion photographer Phillip Gutman. In charge of styling was Kristina Boiano, with casting direction from Drew Linehan, and grooming by beauty artist Corey Tuttle.





