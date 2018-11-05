SUPERMODEL FERNANDO CABRAL FOR MMSCENE NOVEMBER 2018

Pin 272 Shares

Supermodel FERNANDO CABRAL takes November 2018 issue of MMSCENE Magazine with cover story captured in Paris by photographer Benoit Auguste with styling from Design SCENE Fashion Editor KATARINA DJORIC. For the cover Fernando wears total look from Tom Ford Fall Winter 2018 collection.

Don’t miss the new issue out on Wednesday featuring an exclusive interview with Fernando. Pre-order HERE the November 2018 issue to receive a free digital copy of our October 2018 issue starring Manu Rios.

Fashion Editor Katarina Djoric – katarina.djoric

Makeup Artist Ondine Marchal – ondinemarchal

Model Fernando Cabral at Marilyn Agency – fernandocabral07

Photographer’s assistant Jordan Sapally