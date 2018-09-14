MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Scott Neslage by Blake Ballard

Scott Neslage

The handsome Scott Neslage stars in the latest MMSCENE PORTRAITS exclusive session captured by fashion photographer Blake Ballard. For the story Scott, who is represented by LA Models and DNA Models, is wearing selected pieces from Calvin Klein, Alexander Wang, Moschino, Versace, Diesel, and Guess.

Discover more of the session shot in The Nomad Hotel below:


Scott Neslage

Scott Neslage

Scott Neslage

Scott Neslage

Scott Neslage

Scott Neslage

Scott Neslage

Scott Neslage

Scott Neslage

Scott Neslage

Scott Neslage

Scott Neslage

Scott Neslage

Model: Scott Neslage at LA Models and DNA Models
Photographer: Blake Ballard – www.blakeballard.com
Location: The Nomad Hotel

