Dominic Augustin Poses for WSJ. Magazine September Men’s Style Issue

The handsome Dominic Augustin at SUPA Model Management stars in 5 of the Season’s Freshest Accessories for Men story captured for WSJ. Magazine‘s September 2018 Men’s Style edition by fashion photographer Brett Lloyd. In charge of styling was Clare Byrne, who for the session selected pieces from Gucci, Hermes, Missoni, Rolex, and Alexander McQueen.

Beauty is work of hair stylist Teiji, and makeup artist Ciara O’Shea. Set design is courtesy of Miguel Bento. Discover more of the session below:





WSJ. Magazine’s September 2018 Men’s Style Issue will hit newsstands Saturday, September 15th – www.wsj.com