Cameron Dallas Stars in GQ Style Mexico April 2018 Cover Story

Cameron Dallas takes the cover story of GQ Style Mexico‘s April 2018 edition captured by fashion photographer Michael Schwartz at Atelier Management. In charge of styling was Mark Holmes at Art Department, with fashion direction from Fernando Carrillo, and grooming by beauty artist Mira Chai Hyde at The Wall Group.

For the session Cameron is wearing selected pieces from the likes of Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Everlast, Hugo, Prada, Kenzo, and Calvin Klein among other. Discover more of the story below:





Images courtesy of Atelier Management – www.ateliermanagement.com