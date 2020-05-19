in Covers, David Roemer, Editorial, Magazines, Sean O'Pry, VNY Models

Supermodel Sean O’Pry is the Star of M Milenio Cover Story

M Milenio Magazine features Sean O’Pry on the cover of their latest edition

Sean O'Pry
Photo © David Roemer for M Milenio / Courtesy of Atelier Management

Fashion photographer David Roemer captured supermodel Sean O’Pry for the cover story of M Milenio Magazine‘s latest edition. In charge of styling was Sarah Gore Reeves, with art direction from Sarah Bassett. For the session Sean was joined by his girlfriend Fernanda Liz at NEXT Management.

M Milenio – @m__milenio
Photographer: David Roemer at Atelier Management – www.ateliermanagement.com
Fashion Editor: Sarah Gore Reeves
Art Director: Sarah Bassett
Models: Sean O’Pry at VNY and Fernanda Liz at NEXT Management

