MMSCENE Exclusive Interview With Model Liam Coe



Model Liam Coe, represented by Chadwick Models, stars in the latest MMSCENE PORTRAITS exclusive session captured by fashion photographer Pat Supsiri.

In our exclusive interview, Liam talks about modeling, being a part of new generation of Native First Nation models in Australia, biggest vices, personal style, future and much more.





Hi Liam, glad to have you at MMSCENE! Can you tell us a bit more about yourself?

Hey, great to be here. I am a Wiradjuri man from Bila Kalare, the upper Lachlan river near Cowra, NSW. I am a father, my little girl is seven. I am a keen surfer, and try to be out in the water every chance I get. I am studying a Master of Architecture at the University of Sydney and modelling here in Sydney.

How were you discovered? And how long have you been modeling?

I was discovered in a pub in surry hills last year, so I am very new to fashion.





Was modeling something you always wanted to do, or did it just kinda happen?

The opportunity just happened upon me, though I quickly realised this was something I was very keen to pursue.

How did you experience your first job you did as a model?

The first time wearing makeup and having someone else do my hair was wild, it was very enjoyable, though I didn’t recognise myself in the mirror.

How does it feel to be a part of the new generation of Native First Nation models in Australia?

Its important to be a part of diversity in fashion, to show young mob different forms of role models and hopefully inspire others to follow a similar path.





What’s the best piece of advice you have gotten in terms of modelling?

To be comfortable and entirely myself. Helps me to reduce the pressure and enjoy the process.

What is your biggest vice?

Sashimi, I love all Japanese food but particularly sashimi. Its so good here.

If you could describe yourself through a song, which one would it be?

Dreams – fleetwood mac. Funky, introspective, cant help but sing with all your heart.





How would you describe your personal style? Where do you get your inspiration from?

I love colourful oversized party shirts, clothes that make me feel fun and happy. Stylish but comfortable

What is something you enjoy doing in your downtime?

I love to surf and soak up the sun at the beach, followed by a coffee.

Any future plans?

I graduate my Masters in three months and the future feels wide open for me. I want to head to Europe to celebrate. It will be my first time.





Phptographer: Pat Supsiri

Model: Liam Coe at Chadwick Models