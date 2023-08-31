MMSCENE Portraits: Archie Cranch by Pat Supsiri

MMSCENE Magazine is thrilled to present an exclusive portrait series captured in the heart of Sydney, beautifully lensed by photographer Pat Supsiri. Introducing the magnetic, fresh face – Archie Cranch. The fresh faced Archie effortlessly navigates the delicate balance of fashion’s dichotomies. Posing in pieces from Chanel and Prada to the vibrant allure of Marni and the understated elegance of Jil Sander, he embodies the spirit of each brand, all while making a distinct statement of his own.

Piecing together looks that span across iconic labels such as AMI Paris, Isabel Marant, Dries Van Noten, and Louis Vuitton, is the talented Fashion Stylist, Christoffer Cheng. Cheng’s choices, be it a bold pattern from Dries Van Noten or the subtle intricacies of a Jil Sander piece, mirror Archie’s persona. Hair styling and makeup comes from from Chris Arai, while Archie’s hair is cut to perfection by Adam Harant from the Wild Life Hair Salon in Sydney,

Archie, a promising fresh face, is represented by Chadwick Models, one of Australia’s leading modeling agencies.

Model Archie Cranch at Chadwick Models

Photographer Pat Supsiri

Fashion Stylist Christoffer Cheng

Grooming Chris Arai

Hair Stylist Adam Harant at Wild Life Hair Salon in Sydney

