in Advertising Campaigns, Augusta Alexander, Bottega Veneta, Fall Winter 2019.20 Campaigns, Fernando Cabral, Menswear

Augusta Alexander & Fernando Cabral Model Bottega Veneta FW19 Collection

Discover Bottega Veneta’s Fall Winter 2019.20 campaign photographed by Tyrone Lebon

Bottega Veneta
Photography © Tyrone Lebon for Bottega Veneta

Top models Augusta Alexander and Fernando Cabral team up with fashion photographer Tyrone Lebon for Bottega Veneta‘s Fall Winter 2019.20 menswear campaign. In charge of art direction was Edward Quarmby, with casting direction from Anita Bitton, and set design by David White.

Related: MMSCENE’s exclusive interview with FERNANDO CABRAL

Styling is work of Marie Chaix, with hair styling from Odile Gilbert, and makeup by beauty artist Lauren Parsons.

Discover more of the campaign below:

Bottega Veneta
Photography © Tyrone Lebon for Bottega Veneta

ad campaignsFW19Menswearsupermodels

What do you think?

1 point
Upvote Downvote

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

0

Comments

0 comments

Get The Latest Updates Straight To Your Inbox!

By subscribing to our newsletter you agree to MMSCENE's Terms of service . You can unsubscribe at any time.

Sebastian Cichoński

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Sebastian Cichoński by Adrian Gachewicz
Louis Vuitton Men

Louis Vuitton Men Fall Winter 2019.20 photographed by Kenta Coboyashi