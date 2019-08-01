Top models Augusta Alexander and Fernando Cabral team up with fashion photographer Tyrone Lebon for Bottega Veneta‘s Fall Winter 2019.20 menswear campaign. In charge of art direction was Edward Quarmby, with casting direction from Anita Bitton, and set design by David White.

Styling is work of Marie Chaix, with hair styling from Odile Gilbert, and makeup by beauty artist Lauren Parsons.

Discover more of the campaign below: