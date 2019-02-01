MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Simon Malenfant by Jean-Claude Lussier

Simon Malenfant

The handsome Simon Malenfant at Next Canada poses for Solitaire story captured exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES by fashion photographer Jean-Claude Lussier. In charge of hair styling and makeup was beauty artist Alexandre Deslauriers at Folio Montreal & P1M, with light and tech from William Langlais.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

For the session Simon is wearing selected pieces from Prada, Thom Brown, Jean-Paul Gauthier, Neil Barrett, Dsquared2, Martinique Copenhagen, Cardinal, and Raphael One Legacy. Discover more of the story below:


Simon Malenfant

Hair: Kevin Murphy
Face: MAC Cosmetics
Body: Prtty Peaushun

Simon Malenfant

Shirt: Prada
Pants: Cardinal
Shoes: Raphael One Legacy

Simon Malenfant

Pants: Thom Brown

Simon Malenfant

Shirt,Pants: Neil Barrett

Simon Malenfant

Hair: Kevin Murphy
Face: MAC Cosmetics
Body: Prtty Peaushun

Simon Malenfant

Shirt: Neil Barrett
Jacket: Martinique Copenhagen

Simon Malenfant

Jacket: Jean-Paul Gauthier

Shirt: Neil Barrett

Simon Malenfant

Shirt: Neil Barett
Blazer/Jacket: DSQUARED

Photographer: Jean-Claude Lussier – jeanclaudelussier.com
Hair & Makeup Artist: Alexandre Deslauriers at Folio Montreal & P1M
Light & Tech: William Langlais
Model: Simon at Next Canada

