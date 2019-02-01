MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Simon Malenfant by Jean-Claude Lussier
The handsome Simon Malenfant at Next Canada poses for Solitaire story captured exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES by fashion photographer Jean-Claude Lussier. In charge of hair styling and makeup was beauty artist Alexandre Deslauriers at Folio Montreal & P1M, with light and tech from William Langlais.
MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES
For the session Simon is wearing selected pieces from Prada, Thom Brown, Jean-Paul Gauthier, Neil Barrett, Dsquared2, Martinique Copenhagen, Cardinal, and Raphael One Legacy. Discover more of the story below:
Hair: Kevin Murphy
Face: MAC Cosmetics
Body: Prtty Peaushun
Shirt: Prada
Pants: Cardinal
Shoes: Raphael One Legacy
Pants: Thom Brown
Shirt,Pants: Neil Barrett
Hair: Kevin Murphy
Face: MAC Cosmetics
Body: Prtty Peaushun
Shirt: Neil Barrett
Jacket: Martinique Copenhagen
Jacket: Jean-Paul Gauthier
Shirt: Neil Barrett
Shirt: Neil Barett
Blazer/Jacket: DSQUARED
Photographer: Jean-Claude Lussier – jeanclaudelussier.com
Hair & Makeup Artist: Alexandre Deslauriers at Folio Montreal & P1M
Light & Tech: William Langlais
Model: Simon at Next Canada
We love hearing from you, connect with us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram.