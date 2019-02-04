Jurriaan Seppenwoolde is the Face of Dirk Bikkembergs SS19 Collection

Pin 0 Shares

Discover Dirk Bikkembergs‘ Spring Summer 2019 campaign featuring the handsome Jurriaan Seppenwoolde lensed by fashion photographer Philip Riches. In charge if styling was Emil Rebek, with creative direction from Lee Wood. Beauty is work of beauty artist Irena Ruben. For the advertisement Jurriaan was joined by Bo Don.





