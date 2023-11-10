in Editorial, Exclusive, MMSCENE STYLE Stories, Sight Management Studio

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Six Pieces by Jeanne Dart

Photographer Jeanne Dart and stylist Alejandro Lozano team up for our latest exclusive story

Jeanne Dart

The handsome Juan Zaera stars in the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive feature titled Six Pieces lensed by fashion photographer Jeanne Dart. In charge of styling was Alejandro Lozano, with hair styling and makeup from beauty artist Anthony Khawand.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

For the session Juan, represented by Sight Management, is wearing selected pieces from Yolancris, Lemachet, AFT-R Bcn, Victor Vonschwarz, Ami Paris, Comme Des Garçons, COS, Fernando Rodríguez, Eñaut, Laretta, Galápagos, Fred Perry, Regina Castillo, Gustavo Adolfo Tari, Maison Margiela, Philoshopy, Valentino, and Tom Ford.

Jeanne Dart
Shirt Victor Vonschwarz / Necklace Ami Paris / Overall Comme Des Garçons / Pants COS / Shoes AFT-R Bcn / Ring Fernando Rodríguez
Suit Victor Vonschwarz / Cardigan Fred Perry / Shoes AFTR Bcn / Earring Fernando Rodríguez / Necklace Regina Castillo
Coat, Pants Yolancris / Trench Coat Lemachet / Shoes AFT-R Barcelona
Shirt Victor Vonschwarz / Necklace Ami Paris / Overall Comme Des Garçons / Pants COS / Shoes AFT-R Bcn / Ring Fernando Rodríguez
Body Eñaut / Shirt Yolancris / Pants Laretta / Jewelry Galápagos / Shoes AFTR Bcn
Coat, Pants Yolancris / Trench Coat Lemachet / Shoes AFT-R Barcelona
Suit Victor Vonschwarz / Cardigan Fred Perry / Shoes AFTR Bcn / Earring Fernando Rodríguez / Necklace Regina Castillo
Jacket Gustavo Adolfo Tari / Pants Maison Margiela / Blouse Philoshopy / Shoes AFTR Bcn
Body Eñaut / Shirt Yolancris / Pants Laretta / Jewelry Galápagos / Shoes AFTR Bcn
Shirt Valentino / Pants Lemachet / Shoes Aftr Bcn / Jewelry Fernando Rodríguez / Sunglasses Tom Ford
Coat Laretta / Shirt Valentino / Pants Lemachet / Shoes Aftr Bcn / Jewelry Fernando Rodríguez

Art Director, Photographer Jeanne Dart – @jeannedart_ph
Stylist: Alejandro Lozano – @alejandrlozano
Beauty Artist: Anthony Khawand – @anthonykhawand
Model: Juan Zaera at Sight Management – @juanzaera_ , @sightmanagement
Studio: @photospacejd

