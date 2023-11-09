Fashion brand Kith and the New York Knicks rekindle their collaborative efforts, introducing a new seasonal collection that fuses the heritage of the Knicks with the contemporary vision of Kith. The collection, showcasing in a campaign featuring Knicks legends and contemporary stars, is set against the iconic backdrop of the Empire State Building, encapsulating the spirit of New York.

This season’s collaboration extends beyond clothing to encompass a full lifestyle range, including a special event, Kith Night, at Madison Square Garden. The collection features luxurious outerwear, retro-inspired satin sports jackets, and a special edition Kith Knicks Leather Varsity Jacket created with Jeff Hamilton, embellished with Knicks motifs and co-branding.

Joining forces with Mitchell & Ness, Kith reintroduces the 1998-99 Knicks design with jerseys and basketball shorts, complemented by an array of knitwear, hoodies, and vintage-style tees. The partnership extends to headwear with New Era, featuring classic Snapbacks and Fitted caps, while accessories range from scarves to home goods, all adorned with Knicks branding.

The celebration continues with a Kith Kids line mirroring the adult collection and a Chase-hosted Kith Night, complete with exclusive experiences, treats, and merchandise including a co-branded Champion tee.

The Kith for the New York Knicks 2023 adult and kids collections release globally on Friday, November 10th, in all Kith shops, on Kith.com, and the Kith App.