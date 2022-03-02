Discover GUCCI Pineapple Collection

Fashion house GUCCI enlists models Alton Mason, Cheikh Tall, Daniel Shin, and Sammy Pandolfi to star in their Pineapple campaign captured by photographer Tyler Mitchell. In charge of creative direction was Alessandro Michele, with art direction from Charles Levai and Kevin Tekinel, styling by Tom Guinness, and set design by Whitney Hellesen. Beauty is work of hair stylist Mustafa Yanaz, and makeup artist Maki Ryoke.

“Playful yet refined, Gucci’s new decorative motif comprising a pineapple and roses is the defining element for a diverse and colorful collection of men’s ready-to-wear and accessories that hints at a new season. Fil rouge of the collection, the pineapple design recalls coats of arms associated with noble families. Mixing collegiate and streetwear aesthetics in a palette of pastels complemented by deeper blues and greens, the Gucci Pineapple collection presents a light-hearted mood. Ready-to-wear pieces ranging from formalwear to fleece tracksuits are enriched by a patch recalling the number 22,705, the songs that include a reference to Gucci within the lyrics. Sneakers and leather accessories complement the selection, proposing the pineapple motif in a bright yellow print that stands out against the GG supreme canvas base.” – from Gucci