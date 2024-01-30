Stray Kids member Felix takes the pages of Vogue Korea Magazine‘s February 2024 edition with a story captured by fashion photographer Youngbae. In charge of styling were Hyemi Kwon and Hyunsoo Song, with prop styling from Dayoung Lee, and flowers by Soomin Ha. Beauty is work of hair stylist Gabe Sin, makeup artist Jiwon Jun, and manicurist Jisook Choi. The story is result of a collaboration between k-pop superstar Felix, Bulgari Parfums, and Korean Vogue Magazine.

Stray Kids, the record-shattering K-Pop group, has started 2024 with a bang, sharing exciting news in their annual ‘Step Out’ video series. Reflecting on their achievements in 2023, the group has now set their sights on even bigger milestones for the year ahead, teasing the release of two new albums and hinting at a massive world tour.

They will perform in Italy, for the first time, on Friday, July 12th, at the Ippodromo Snai as part of the I-Days Milano festival. Stray Kids will also headline the prestigious British Summer Time (BST) festival at Hyde Park, London. BST Hyde Park is returning to Central London this year, ready to host a diverse array of artists across various genres. And Stray Kids are set to headline the iconic London stage on July 14th. This performance will showcase the full range of Stray Kids’ musical talent, including their hit singles and fan favorites. The group expressed their excitement about the opportunity, especially as it is their first time performing at a UK festival. “To all our UK STAYs – we cannot wait to see you at BST Hyde Park! This is our first time performing at a UK festival, and it is such an honor to play in Hyde Park, where so many legends have played before us. Come dance with us!” they said.

Jim King, CEO of European Festivals at AEG Presents, shared his enthusiasm for bringing Stray Kids to BST Hyde Park, acknowledging the growing popularity and strength of the genre. “We’re so excited to welcome international superstars Stray Kids to BST Hyde Park in July for the first time! We’re honored to bring Stray Kids to the stage in 2024, as this genre only continues to grow from strength to strength,” he stated.

Photography © Youngbae fod Vogue Korea, read more at vogue.co.kr