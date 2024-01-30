ASICS EARTHENWARE Pack: A Winter Season Sensation

ASICS, a brand renowned for its technical prowess in the sneaker world, has ended the year with a spectacular release, the EARTHENWARE Pack. This collection, aptly named for its earth-toned color palette, offers a fresh take on some of ASICS’ most beloved models, just in time for the winter season.

Leading the way in this impressive lineup is the GEL-Kayano 14, presented in a Rust Brown and White Sage colorway, alongside additional offerings in the GEL-1130 and GT-2160 models.

The GEL-Kayano 14: Rust Brown and White Sage

The GEL-Kayano 14, a fan favorite, takes center stage in the EARTHENWARE Pack with two distinct colorways. The Rust Brown variant is a standout, featuring an orange-ish brown hue complemented by hints of Graphite Grey. This color scheme captures the essence of earthenware pottery, blending warm, natural tones with a modern sneaker design.

In contrast, the White Sage colorway offers a more subdued vibe, pairing dark grey accents with the same high-quality construction. Both versions of the GEL-Kayano 14 in the EARTHENWARE Pack showcase a seasonal update with rip-stop underlays, replacing the traditional mesh for added durability and style. The sneakers are topped off with the usual synthetic materials, maintaining the classic ASICS aesthetic.

Expanding the Collection: GEL-1130 and GT-2160

ASICS EARTHENWARE Pack goes beyond the GEL-Kayano 14, introducing additional models like the GEL-1130 and GT-2160 sneakers. These sneakers follow the earth-toned theme of the collection, featuring outdoor-worthy color schemes that are perfect for the winter season. The minty green takes on these models are particularly striking, adding a fresh and vibrant touch to the collection.

ASICS’ Year of Technical Excellence

2023 has been a year of continued success for ASICS, with the brand shining in the world of technical sneakers. The Japanese footwear giant has released a series of consistently good collaborations, partnering with designers like Cecilie Bahnsen, Kiko Kostadinov, and Kith. Additionally, some of ASICS’ sneakers, such as the GT-2160, have made strong debuts, further cementing the brand’s reputation for quality and innovation.

The EARTHENWARE Pack Release

The ASICS EARTHENWARE Pack has dropped on December 22 on the ASICS website, starting with the GEL-Kayano 14, followed by GEL-1130 and GT-2160 models. This collection proves ASICS’ ability to blend fashion and function, offering sneaker enthusiasts a range of options that are both stylish and suitable for the colder months.

The ASICS EARTHENWARE Pack is a celebration of earth-toned aesthetics and winter-ready functionality. With the GEL-Kayano 14 leading the charge in Rust Brown and White Sage colorways, and the inclusion of the GEL-1130 and GT-2160 models, this collection offers something for every taste.

ASICS’ commitment to technical excellence and innovative design is evident in every pair, making the EARTHENWARE Pack a must-have for those looking to make a statement this winter season. ASICS has undoubtedly finished the 2023 strong, delivering a collection that is as beautiful as it is practical.

Keep an eye on the Wrong Weather website for these stunning releases, and be ready to add some serious heat to your winter wardrobe.

RELATED: Rick Owens Geobasket High ‘Milk Black’ Sneaker