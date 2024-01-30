Idris Elba is the Face of Calvin Klein Spring 2024 Collection

Fashion house Calvin Klein unveiled its Spring 2024 campaign featuring actor Idris Elba lensed by fashion photographer Mert Alas. From outerwear to tailored suiting, the collection offers a sophisticated twist on everyday layering options. Elevated materials like the Classic Trench Coat, Seersucker Full Zip Shirt Jacket, and Sateen Bomber Jacket provide a luxurious touch. The introduction of new slim suiting brings forth an elegant and polished silhouette, crafted from tailored wool, sateen, and cotton fabrics. With its lightweight outerwear, modern tailoring, and premium men’s apparel, the Spring 2024 collection embodies Calvin Klein’s signature bold yet effortless minimalism.

“I didn’t want to reinvent the wheel. I wanted to be in a classic [Calvin Klein]–looking ad and wanted to just be Idris, you know? Just to be me and not try to be a model or whatever, just be myself in these shots. I just play a lot of characters and generally people are quite surprised when they actually meet me. They go, ‘Oh!’ I don’t know what they expected, I wanted the campaign to see me, see my energy. There’s lots of shots that are outside and in the real world, and ‘me walking down the street’ kinds of things, being part of our environment.

These are pieces that I would literally integrate into my wardrobe now. When I go places for my career or go to an event, I tend to dress it up. I don’t mind making a splash if I have to. But my day-to-day wear is pretty clean, simple, and functional.

More than anything, to just have a lifelong career, and to be celebrated, and [to be asked to] be in a campaign like that is all one and the same achievement. It’s a lovely achievement. It makes you feel good. It’s good for my ego, at least. But I hadn’t ever seen myself to be in one of these campaigns. – Idris Elba on Calvin Klein campaign for Vanity Fair.