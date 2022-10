Actor and singer Tan Jianci, also known by his stage name JC-T, takes the cover story of Men’s Uno China Magazine‘s October 2022 edition lensed by fashion photographer Han Xinlu. In charge of styling was Monster C, with hair styling and makeup from beauty artist Wang Xiang. For the session, Tan Jianci is wearing selected pieces from brands such as Pony, Givenchy, Gucci, and Valentino.

Photography © Han Xinlu for Men’s Uno China