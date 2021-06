Actor Thanapob Leeratanakajorn (also known as Tor) takes the cover story of Harper’s BAZAAR Thailand‘s June 2021 Sport edition lensed by fashion photographer John Tods. For the session fashion director Chamnan Pakdeesuk selected pieces from Omega Watches, Bottega Veneta, Ermenegildo Zegna, Emporio Armani, Calvin Klein, Adidas, Onitsuka Tiger, and Mulberry.

Photography © John Tods for Harper’s BAZAAR Thailand, discover more at harpersbazaar.co.th