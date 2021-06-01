Caesar van den Idsert is the Face of Viktor&Rolf Spicebomb Infrared Fragrance

The handsome Caesar van den Idsert stars in Viktor&Rolf Spicebomb Infrared Fragrance 2021 campaign lensed by fashion photographer Matthias Vriens-McGrath. Styling is work of Jos van Heel, with casting direction from Andrey T, and production by BlondVelvet. In charge of hair styling and makeup was beauty artist David Koppelaar.

Discover Viktor&Rolf‘s latest Eau de Toilette for men – SPICEBOMB INFRARED – top notes Red Fruits, Pink Pepper and Saffron, middle notes Cinnamon and Red Pepper, and base notes Tobacco and Benzoin.

“Burning and tempting, Infrared is a bomb of the most torrid spices which create a vibrant and magnetic fragrance to seduce and be seduced, bringing Viktor&Rolf’s seduction game to its hottest level” – Viktor&Rolf