Timothee Chalamet is the Cover Boy of i-D Magazine Winter 2018 Issue

Actor Timothee Chalamet stars in the cover story of i-D Magazine‘s Winter 2018 edition captured by fashion photographer Mario Sorrenti. Styling is work of Alastair McKimm, with casting direction from Samuel Ellis Scheinman for DMCASTING, and production by Katie Fash and Steve Sutton. In charge of beauty were hair stylist Duffy at Streeters, and makeup artist Caoilfhionn Gifford using Tata Harper Skincare.

“My part in Beautiful Boy stayed with me longer than I thought it would. I thought one of the traps of this role, especially as a nervous young actor, was going to be to lean into the seriousness of it. I didn’t want to try and be as hard on myself as possible, thinking that was what it would take to make it good. After the last day of shooting, I had the strangest walk home. I didn’t even live it, Nic and David did, but I still felt really affected, drained and a little devastated. The movie isn’t a downer, because it is really redemptive and hopeful, but it did feel like a punch to the stomach.” – Chalamet for i-D Magazine.



