Pin 0 Shares

Kris Van Assche presented Berluti capsule collection for Spring 2019 with showroom days in Paris last week. The Belgian designer replaced Haider Ackermann, in April this year.

To signify new beginnings, Berluti serif font logo is replaced by a sans-serif typeface. The capsule set the tone for future Van Assche’s Berluti collections, mixing the sartorial, with technical/casual streetwear elements.