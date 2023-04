Tomorrow x Together (TXT) members Soobin and Yeonjun pose for the latest digital cover story of W Korea Magazine captured by fashion photographer Jongha Park. In charge of styling was Iaran, with fashion direction from Minji Kim, and set design by Kwon Do-hyung. Beauty is work of hair stylist Seungwon Kim, and makeup artist Seulgi Noh. For the session Soobin and Yeonjun model looks from Tod’s Spring Summer 2023 collection.

Photography © Jongha Park for W Korea, read more at wkorea.com