6 Luxury Wardrobe Essentials Every Man Needs

Some men are into fashion, some wear designer only, and some want to be ready for any occasion. Most men, somewhere along their sartorial journey, always elevate their tastes to a level where they seek quality over quantity. If you’re at that point and want to ensure you have all your bases covered when it comes to a luxury wardrobe, keep reading for the essentials every guy needs. You may have a couple, but chances are, there are several you’re missing, even if you’ve been paying a stylist for years.

Cashmere Scarf

Cashmere is one of the finest materials you can own and instantly elevates the look of any outfit. Scarves aren’t limited to fall and winter only, and a cashmere scarf is perfect for transitional temperatures like early spring. A neutral cashmere scarf in oatmeal, black, taupe, or navy is a must for any man of luxury. If you want to expand your collection, source a cashmere scarf from your favorite designer in fun prints and patterns for days when you want a bolder look.

Antique Watches

From the pocket watches of the past that have come back in vogue to the reigning rectangular wristwatch that’s currently in trend, if you want true luxury and to dress a step above the rest, antique watches are an essential piece in your collection. Sure, we all have smartphones that tell us the time and weather no matter where in the world we happen to be, but a men’s wristwatch is one of the most iconic men’s accessories for a reason – it’s timeless. Antique watches have the quality manufacturing a man of discerning taste deserves, so keep your Rolex and Cartier, but make sure you have an antique piece to include in your rotation.

Leather Tote

Whether you’re a student, a father, or a professional, you need a stylish way to carry your everyday items, do it in luxury with a supple and classic leather tote. The buttery soft tote will only look better with age, just like you, so invest in one today, and you’ll find it makes you look better and your life easier. While some men may use bum bags and others messenger styles, some even still use briefcases, a leather working tote is the epitome of class and style.

Engraved Signet Ring

Today, more men than ever are embracing jewelry and including several pieces in their daily outfits, so whether you’re a minimalist or not, when it comes to your accessory collection, you need to expand. The perfect piece for men is an engraved signet ring. These beautiful pieces make a big statement whether you do all three initials or just your last name’s initials. Wear it on your ring finger as is tradition, or on your pinky ring as your “hit or stay” ring when playing cards with your buddies. Signet rings have stood the test of time as must-have jewelry pieces for women and men alike, so have one designed and engraved and wear it for life.

Wingtip Brogues

Regarding men’s footwear, some men prefer a loafer, and others prefer a boot, but all men need a pair of wingtip brogues in their closets. Brogues can be worn year-round and pair perfectly with any wardrobe aesthetic. The wingtip gives an added touch and more detail than a traditional and simpler brogue. Opt for a pair in deep caramel brown if you’re only going to buy one pair, but there’s a good chance after you wear that pair, you’ll come back for a black pair too.

White Gold Cufflinks

Even if you rarely have to get dressed “to the nines,” you want to be ready when duty calls. While more affordable cufflink options exist in sterling silver, gold is the standard. Since many men prefer silver jewelry over gold, opting for white gold cufflinks is the way to go. Depending on your taste, you can purchase a pair embellished with diamonds, others wrapped in leather, or just solid white gold. No matter which direction you go, a pair is essential.

Dressing in luxury gives you the confidence to greet each day authentically and always reach for the brass ring. Your wardrobe is your statement to the world around you about who you are and what you value; if you value quality, include the above essentials in your wardrobe.

Images from Man in Town Zach Troost Poses for MMSCENE Magazine Fall 2019 Issue- See the full story here