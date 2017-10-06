Tyson Beckford Stars in Glass Men Magazine Fall 2017 Cover Story

Glass Men Magazine enlists the legendary supermodel Tyson Beckford to star in the cover story of their Fall 2017 edition captured by fashion photographer Ssam Kim. Grooming is work of Sheridan Ward at The Wall Group.

For I’m Not A Real Person – I’m A Legend story Tyson is wearing selected looks from Hugo Boss, Acne Studios, Michael Kors, Calvin Klein, Saturday Surf, Public School, Drifter, and Frame. See more of the session bellow:





We love hearing from you, connect with us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram.