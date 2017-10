Top model Jacob Hankin stars in the cover story of H Magazine‘s Fall Winter 2017 edition captured by fashion photographer Mariano Vivanco. In charge of styling was Hassan Al-Saleh, with grooming from Ali Pirzadeh. Fashion editor Teddy Czopp.

Discover more of Killing Me Softly story bellow:





