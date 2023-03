Singer and actor Victor Ma takes the cover story of Men’s Uno China Magazine‘s April 2023 edition lensed by fashion photographer Tyler QDurden. In charge of styling was Evan Feng, with production from Ting Chung. Beauty is work of hair stylist Mayu Morinoto, and makeup artist Qin Huo. For the covers Victor Ma is wearing selected pieces from Dior.

Photography © Tyler QDurden for Men’s Uno China