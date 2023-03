American brand TOM FORD presented its Spring Summer 2023 EYEWEAR campaign starring Akbar Shamji lensed by fashion photographer Steven Klein. In charge of styling was Carine Roitfeld, with beauty from hair stylist Jawara, and makeup artist Yadim. For the video campaign Akbar was joined by Annemary Aderibigbe, Felice Nova Noordhoff, and He Cong.