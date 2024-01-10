in Editorial, Exclusive, MMSCENE PORTRAITS

MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Vladimir Lobachev by Maty Chevrière

Photographer Maty Chevrière and stylist Stanis Lav team up for our latest exclusive story

Maty Chevrière

The handsome Vladimir Lobachev stars in the latest MMSCENE PORTRAITS exclusive story captured by fashion photographer Maty Chevrière. In charge of styling was Stanis Lav. For the session Vladimir is wearing selected pieces from Kenzo, Guillermo Justicia, Estado De Ruido, Dr. Martens, Zanetta, Christian Dior, Gianfranco Ferré, Pardo Hats, Gucci, Etro, Alessandro Enriquez, Aitor Goikoetxea, Ami Paris, Haikure, Pedro Son, Off-White, Angel Merino, Alexander McQueen, Vans, Ruben Arranz, and The Artelier.

The story was crafted in 35mm (analog), drawing inspiration from the distinctive style of the 1997 Russian film ‘Brat.’ Infused with the essence of this cinematic masterpiece, the visuals resonate with the raw and gritty aesthetic, capturing the essence of a bygone era. The androgynous features of Vladimir Lobachev enhance the editorial’s allure even more, contributing to the creation of a truly hypnotic atmosphere.

Jacket + trousers KENZO, Top GUILLERMO JUSTICIA, Shirt ESTADO DE RUIDO, Shoes DR. MARTENS
Blazer ETRO, Shirt vintage, Hoodie and Boxers AITOR GOIKOETXEA, Jeans GUILLERMO JUSTICIA
Jacket + hoodie AMI PARIS, Jeans HAIKURE, Skirt PEDRO SON, Shoes OFF-WHITE
Full set RIUBEN ARRANZ, Trench coat ESTADO DE RUIDO
Jacket ESTADO DE RUIDO, Sweater ZANETTA, Trousers CHRISTIAN DIOR, Shirt GIANFRANCO FERRE, Hat PARDO HATS
Sweater GUILLERMO JUSTICIA, Trousers ESTADO DE RUIDO
Jacket + jeans ANGEL MERINO, Shirt ALEXANDER McQUEEN, Shoes VANS
Coat PIERRE CARDIN vintage, Shirt THE ARTELIER, Vest +Trousers GUILLERMO JUSTICIA, Shoes OFF-WHITE

Photographer Maty Chevrière – @matychevriere_
Stylist Stanis Lav – @styled_by_stanis_lav
Model Vladimir Lobachev – @vovasocialises

