MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Vladimir Lobachev by Maty Chevrière

The handsome Vladimir Lobachev stars in the latest MMSCENE PORTRAITS exclusive story captured by fashion photographer Maty Chevrière. In charge of styling was Stanis Lav. For the session Vladimir is wearing selected pieces from Kenzo, Guillermo Justicia, Estado De Ruido, Dr. Martens, Zanetta, Christian Dior, Gianfranco Ferré, Pardo Hats, Gucci, Etro, Alessandro Enriquez, Aitor Goikoetxea, Ami Paris, Haikure, Pedro Son, Off-White, Angel Merino, Alexander McQueen, Vans, Ruben Arranz, and The Artelier.

The story was crafted in 35mm (analog), drawing inspiration from the distinctive style of the 1997 Russian film ‘Brat.’ Infused with the essence of this cinematic masterpiece, the visuals resonate with the raw and gritty aesthetic, capturing the essence of a bygone era. The androgynous features of Vladimir Lobachev enhance the editorial’s allure even more, contributing to the creation of a truly hypnotic atmosphere.







Photographer Maty Chevrière – @matychevriere_

Stylist Stanis Lav – @styled_by_stanis_lav

Model Vladimir Lobachev – @vovasocialises