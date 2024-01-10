TAG Heuer Announces Liu Haoran as New Brand Ambassador

TAG Heuer, the prestigious Swiss luxury watchmaker, announced actor Liu Haoran as its newest brand ambassador. Liu’s casual yet confident demeanor, passion for sports, and relentless pursuit of excellence are qualities that align with TAG Heuer’s brand values. This synergy is also highlighted by Liu Haoran’s choice of “Turbo” as his English name, reflecting a deep-rooted passion for motorsports – a field where TAG Heuer has an extensive history. The brand’s 164-year legacy is intertwined with the world of racing, having supported F1 teams, legendary drivers, and iconic racetracks for decades.

From playing ‘Song Ge’ in “Beijing Love Story” to the young detective ‘Qin Feng’ in “Detective Chinatown,” the entrepreneurial ‘Wei Jinbei’ in “Coffee or Tea?” and the motorcycle racer ‘Wu Renyao’ in “Only Fools Rush In,” Liu Haoran has created an array of iconic characters.

On his collaboration with TAG Heuer, Liu Haoran commented, “TAG Heuer’s rich heritage in watchmaking and its profound connection to motorsports deeply appeal to me. We share the same ethos of challenging ourselves and pushing boundaries, making this partnership a natural and exhilarating choice for me.”

Marking the start of their partnership, Liu Haoran is the face of the first advertising campaign featuring the new TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph Year of the Dragon. As the 2024 Chinese New Year draws near, TAG Heuer and Liu Haoran join forces to unveil this unique timepiece that blends Chinese cultural richness with the brand’s racing heritage.

The TAG Heuer Carrera, launched in 1963 and named after the Carrera Panamericana road race, is a racing-inspired chronograph known for its aspirational and achievement-driven symbolism. The Year of Dragon limited editions, available in gold and steel, pay tribute to the Chinese Dragon’s symbolism of success, mirroring the Carrera’s own success story.

The steel version features a sunray-brushed silver dial, while the gold version shines with a sunray-brushed 18K 5N pink gold-plated dial. Both models are adorned with rhodium-plated and 18K 5N pink gold plated indexes, complemented by red lacquer. The red “azuré” subdials at 3 and 9 o’clock add a striking contrast, reminiscent of the reverse panda design.

A subtle yet significant calligraphic dragon at 6 o’clock highlights the fusion of tradition and modern design, a hallmark of TAG Heuer. The caseback is uniquely designed with a printed Chinese Dragon around the sapphire glass, and special engravings indicate the limited release of these watches.