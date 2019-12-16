MMSCENE Magazine‘s Winter 2019.20 issue is out now with cover star ANDRES VELENCOSO plus more than 120 pages of latest fashion editorials and stories.

Continue for the first look of the new issue as well as the editor’s letter from our Editor In Chief Zarko Davinic:

In the face of a succession of parading male models, one cannot help but realise this industry is moved by endless changes and equivocal relationships with uniformity. When a model becomes the man of the moment, the front of an ad campaigns, star of magazine covers, lists record breaking number of runway walks and hits hundreds of thousands of social media followers there comes a moment when what follows is alienating fame. Easily discarded with yet another search for a new look, a new face, a different kind of a model. At the times the fashion industry often seemingly celebrates conformity season after season a certain model look prevails.

So where does that lead us, in the context of MMSCENE? Well, I hope that we give our readers as well as our contributors the chance to discover varied definitions of beauty, whether in fashion, writing, photography or art. Our cover star this month, Andres Velencoso, is an iconic face however at 41, he has also broken free of the confines of a conventional male model career, walking away from the dire schedule of catwalk shows, and discovering the freedom to do what he most enjoys.

Before putting together this issue we found ourselves thinking about how the industry responds to timeless elegance and style embodies in a model. While at MMSCENE our goal is to spotlight the new faces in the industry, this time we wanted a true definition of a male supermodel on the cover. It was easy to think of our cover star Andres Velencoso who luckily agreed to shoot our Winter 2019.20 cover story. That very warm summer day, while getting ready for our shoot in Milan the effortlessly cool Andres shared with us: “I didn’t expect that level of success, of course not, nobody did. If you start a job with big expectations, you’re probably going to be let down.” It is needless to say his charm and ease enchanted the entire team. With Velencoso who is now on his successful venture into acting, it is clear to see what defines a modern day supermodel. Yet, Andres is one of the few male models who managed to find longevity in today’s industry.

As always, we also feature the most promising new talent in our fashion stories – with photographer Chris Fucile’s elegant and diverse choice of fresh models, while our New York Fashion Editor Damien Vaughan Shippee celebrated the season’s monochromes with NYC shoot by photographer Mark James Dunn and model Jacopo Olmo; and an ethereal woodland fantasy by photographer Eddie Blagbrough with styling for model Farhan Alam by fashion stylist André Deveaux.

Elsewhere in the issue when it comes to spotlighting talent on the rise we are spotlighting the promising Bobby Brazier at London based agency Unsigned Group. Bobby was photographed for a striking story by Hristo Hristov with styling from Angelica Stenvinkel. Joining him are our two Model Talk spotlights are Bing van den Berg and James Fairweather. While New York based stylist Victor Lopez takes on this winter’s style feature by proposing a refreshing winter outfit.

Finally we prepare the beauty spotlight with the striking Laurin David photographed for our inner beauty supplement cover story by our returning contributor Michael Kai Young. While this months feature pages discuss procrastination in text by our Juliette Picard in addition to a piece from editor Ana Markovic talking the myths of dehydration.

CONTRIBUTORS

Photographers Chris Fucile, Eddie Blagbrough, Evan Lee, Hristo Hristov, Mark James Dunn, Michael Isenburg, Michael Kai Young, Ruben Branches, Sheri Angeles, Wanda Martin

Stylists Alexander Garcia, Andre Devaux, Angelika Stenvinkel, Charlie Ward, Marcus Butler, Michael Andrew Rosenberg, Stefano Guerrini, Tahnee Mitra, Victor Lopez

Models Erik Kettschick, Farhan Alam, Nick Page Robbie, Carney Aymen, Rust Carson Magnuson, Noah Lopez, Jacopo Olmo, Laurin David, Bobby Brazier, Colt Walker, James Fairweather and Bing van den Berg.