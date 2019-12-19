in Alton Mason, Andres Velencoso Segura, Chad White, Fresh Faces, Joao Knorr, Manu Rios, Sergio Carvajal, Toni Mahfud, Xavier Serrano

WEEK ON IG: Andres Velencoso, Joe Jonas, Toni Mahfud….

Best of last week’s Instagram action with Joe Jonas, Toni Mahfud this month’s cover star of MMSCENE and more:

manu rios

Joe Jonas, A$AP Rocky and Toni Mahfud took the last week’s best Instagram moments joining MMSCENE cover stars Andres Velencoso (landing our Winter 2019.20 issue cover story),  Alton Mason, Manu Rios, Joao Knorr and Xavier Serrano. Plus latest updates from Florian Macek, Victor Perr and Sergio Carvajal to name a few. 

Scroll down for all of the last week’s action spotlighting guys you should already be following on IG: 

joao knorr

just spinning my blue sky bic and thinking about you.” @joaoknorr

victor perr

Miss summer” @victor_perr

nick young

“Best couple of days in LA – good to be home though 🌞” @nicktruelove

florian macek

“Instagram or reality? 🥶😂” @florianmacek

manu rios

can’t complain@manurios

xavier serrano

JOIN THE FAITH 🙏🏽@xserrano9

chad white

It’s not easy staying on a diet when little man has so many leftovers that I hate to waste😅, so I supplement shakes into my routine.” @chadwhite21

joao knorr

There‘s no Rudolph emoji 😱” @joejonas

wesley

park ranger Armstrong reporting for duty by @karl.darcy” @wesleyarmstrong

sergio carvajal

We have nothing to lose and a world to see #Valladolid #Mexico 🇲🇽🔥” @sergiocarvajal7

andres velencoso

Blurred” @andresvelencoso

ASAP Rocky

“🤑” @asaprocky

toni mahfud

Create your own path. I know nowadays it’s very difficult to act like yourself when you have so much pressure coming from all around. The truth is, self discovery isn’t that comfortable, It can get ugly, it can get confusing. Its difficult to confront yourself sometimes, its difficult to be the person who does things differently, who doesn’t settle, but its the greatest gift you will ever give yourself. It will push you towards figuring out what your own personal version of happiness looks like. And when you grow on your own terms, when you figure out what actually matters to you, and when you create your own path, you live on your own terms. It will help you become the person you’ve always wanted to be, rather than the person you were always told to be. It is about making yourself proud on your own.” @tonimahfud

alton mason

olokun” @altonmason

off duty

