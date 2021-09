The cast of Chinese movie Water Boys (Wu Ge Pu Shui De Shao Nian) Yunlai Xin, Feng Xiangkun, Li Xiaoqian, Wu Junting, and Wang Chuan star in the cover story of Men’s Uno China Magazine‘s September 2021 edition. In charge of photography was Ted, with styling from Monster C. The movie is set to be released on September 30th, in China.

Photography © Ted for Men’s Uno China, discover more at @mensunochina