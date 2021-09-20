LFW: RICHARD MALONE Spring Summer 2022 Collection

Discover RICHARD MALONE Spring Summer 2022 Collection, that explores the subjectivity of art, and the comfort that it brings, presented at Victoria & Albert Museum, on September 19th, as part of the ongoing London Fashion Week. The collection examines the tension between ‘good’ and ‘bad’ taste. With the SS22 collection, Richard Malone also launched limited-edition collaboration with British luxury brand Mulberry.

“For the Mulberry x Richard Malone collection, Malone deconstructed the Bayswater, transporting interior design details – such as pockets, piping and serial numbered fobs – to the exterior of the bags. Reworking the classic gave way to two new silhouettes, the Triangle Bayswater and a cylindrical version, the Barrel Bag. He also puts his own stamp on Mulberry’s signature hardware, the Postman’s Lock which is found on both the Bayswater and the Darley, encasing it in leather for a subtle, modern update. The result is a collection that simultaneously stays true to Mulberry’s Made to Last ethos and design DNA, while filtering it through Malone’s unique contemporary lens.” – from Richard Malone

