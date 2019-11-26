MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Wesley Armstrong by Pat Supsiri

Fashion photographer Pat Supsiri shares exclusively with MMSCENE PORTRAITS his latest session featuring the handsome Wesley Armstrong represented by Wilhelmina Models LA. In charge of hair styling and grooming was beauty artist Diane Dusting at Opus Beauty using Tom Ford for Skin and Oribe for Hair.
MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES
Discover more of the story below:
Photographer: Pat Supsiri – @patsupsiri
Hair and Grooming: Diane Dusting at Opus Beauty using Tom Ford for Skin and Oribe for Hair
Model: Wesley Armstrong at Wilhelmina LA