ANDRES VELENCOSO FOR MMSCENE ISSUE #033

Discover our Winter 2019 cover captured by Fashion Photographer Igor Cvoro


Supermodel ANDRES VELENCOSO takes MMSCENE Magazine Issue 033 with cover story captured in Milan by fashion photographer Igor Cvoro, with casting and production by Katarina Djoric. Styling is work of Stefano Guerriniwith grooming from Chiara Bussei.

For the cover Andres, who is represented by I Love Models, is wearing a total look from Prada Fall Winter 2019/20 collection.

Pre-order the new issue featuring an exclusive interview with Andres here.

Photographer IGOR CVORO – @igorcvoro
Stylist STEFANO GUERRINI – @stefano_guerrini
Casting and Production KATARINA DJORIC – @katarina.djoric
Hair and Makeup BARBARA BERTUZZI  at Freelancer – @barbarabertuzzi
Model: ANDRES VELENCOSO at I Love Models – @andresvelencoso
Stylist assistants GRETA TEDESCHI and EMMA CANALETTO
Special thanks to PIETRO OPASICH!

