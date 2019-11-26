ANDRES VELENCOSO FOR MMSCENE ISSUE #033



Supermodel ANDRES VELENCOSO takes MMSCENE Magazine Issue 033 with cover story captured in Milan by fashion photographer Igor Cvoro, with casting and production by Katarina Djoric. Styling is work of Stefano Guerrini, with grooming from Chiara Bussei.



For the cover Andres, who is represented by I Love Models, is wearing a total look from Prada Fall Winter 2019/20 collection.

Photographer IGOR CVORO – @igorcvoro

Stylist STEFANO GUERRINI – @stefano_guerrini

Casting and Production KATARINA DJORIC – @katarina.djoric

Hair and Makeup BARBARA BERTUZZI at Freelancer – @barbarabertuzzi

Model: ANDRES VELENCOSO at I Love Models – @andresvelencoso

Stylist assistants GRETA TEDESCHI and EMMA CANALETTO

Special thanks to PIETRO OPASICH!