in Advertising Campaigns, Ford Models, Menswear, Videos

Ashton Smith & TJ Moore Model Steve Madden Holiday 2019 Collection

Claudia Knoepfel photographed Steve Madden’s Holiday 2019 campaign

Steve Madden
Photography © Claudia Knoepfel for Steve Madden

Models Ashton Smith and TJ Moore star in Steve Madden‘s Holiday 2019 campaign captured by fashion photographer Claudia Knoepfel. In charge of styling was Lauren Rosenfeld, with set design from David De Quevedo, and creative direction by Matthew Ellenberger.

Beauty is work of hair stylist Ward Stegerhoek, makeup artist Daniel Sallstrom, and manicurist Nori. For the advertisement Ashton and TJ were joined by Jessica Whitlow, Iman Mariah, and Kinga Trojan. Casting direction by Ricky Michiels.

Steve Madden
Photography © Claudia Knoepfel for Steve Madden
Steve Madden
Photography © Claudia Knoepfel for Steve Madden
Steve Madden
Photography © Claudia Knoepfel for Steve Madden
Steve Madden
Photography © Claudia Knoepfel for Steve Madden

SHOP STEVE MADDEN:


Steve Madden
Photography © Claudia Knoepfel for Steve Madden
Steve Madden
Photography © Claudia Knoepfel for Steve Madden
Steve Madden
Photography © Claudia Knoepfel for Steve Madden
Steve Madden
Photography © Claudia Knoepfel for Steve Madden
Steve Madden
Photography © Claudia Knoepfel for Steve Madden
Steve Madden
Photography © Claudia Knoepfel for Steve Madden
Steve Madden
Photography © Claudia Knoepfel for Steve Madden

Steve Madden
Photography © Claudia Knoepfel for Steve Madden

ad campaignsHoliday 2019Menswearvideos

What do you think?

1 point
Upvote Downvote

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Get The Latest Updates Straight To Your Inbox!

By subscribing to our newsletter you agree to MMSCENE's Terms of service . You can unsubscribe at any time.

CANALI Black Edition

LOOKBOOK: CANALI Black Edition Spring Summer 2020 Collection
Wesley Armstrong

MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Wesley Armstrong by Pat Supsiri