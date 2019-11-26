Ashton Smith & TJ Moore Model Steve Madden Holiday 2019 Collection

Models Ashton Smith and TJ Moore star in Steve Madden‘s Holiday 2019 campaign captured by fashion photographer Claudia Knoepfel. In charge of styling was Lauren Rosenfeld, with set design from David De Quevedo, and creative direction by Matthew Ellenberger.
Beauty is work of hair stylist Ward Stegerhoek, makeup artist Daniel Sallstrom, and manicurist Nori. For the advertisement Ashton and TJ were joined by Jessica Whitlow, Iman Mariah, and Kinga Trojan. Casting direction by Ricky Michiels.
