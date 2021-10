Squid Game star Wi Ha Joon takes the cover story of Men’s Health Korea‘s October 2021 edition lensed by fashion photographer Kim Jeong-hoon.

I read the script in one breath, and I was just blown away by how immersive it was. It was something that I’ve never seen before and I loved the character, Hwang Joon Ho, so I decided to be part of the series. – Wi Ha Joon on Squid Game