Film Savant: Willem Dafoe Stars in Essential Homme Winter 2018 Issue

Essential Homme enlists actor Willem Dafoe to star in the cover story of their Winter 2018 edition captured by fashion photographer Kevin Sinclair. In charge of styling was Terry Lu, who for the session selected looks from top brands such as Balenciaga, Dior Homme, Hermes, Saint Laurent, and Alexander McQueen to name a few. Grooming is work of Jhizet Panosian at Forward Artists.





