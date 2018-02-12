Jordan Barrett is the Face of Penshoppe Spring Summer 2018 Collection
After supermodels Sean O’Pry and Lucky Blue Smith, fashion brand Penshoppe enlists supermodel Jordan Barrett as their newest ambassador. Jordan is posing in the Spring Summer 2018 looks for their latest menswear advertisement.
For more images + video campaign continue bellow:
