All That Jazz: Cheikh Tall & Cloud Modi Pose for WSJ. Magazine

Fashion photographer Philip-Daniel Ducasse lensed All That Jazz story featuring Cheikh Tall and Cloud Modi, both with DNA Models, for the March 2021 Men’s Style edition of WSJ. Magazine. In charge of styling was Ronald Burton III, with set design from Jesse Kaufmann. Beauty is work of hair stylist Dana Boyer, and makeup artist Dan Duran.

For the story models are wearing selected pieces from Louis Vuitton, Hermès, Hoorsenbuhs, Borsalino, Fendi, Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello, G.H. Bass & Co, Dolce & Gabbana, Ermenegildo Zegna, Tie Bar, Tod’s, Paul Smith, Pamela Love, Gucci, Ami Paris, Brunello Cucinelli, Awe Inspired, Canali, Vacheron Constantin, Berluti, Brioni, Prada, Ralph Lauren, Cartier, Bottega Veneta, Comme des Garçons Homme Plus, Falke, Fernando Jorge, Miansai, and Omega.

This article is featured in WSJ. Magazine’s Spring Men’s Style Issue out now. For more visit – wsj.com