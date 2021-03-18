Parker Van Noord is the Face of ZARA Spring Summer 2021 Collection

Top model Parker Van Noord stars in ZARA Spring Summer 2021 campaign lensed by fashion photographer Craig McDean. In charge of styling was Karl Templer, with art direction from Fabien Baron. Beauty is work of hair stylist Guido Palau, and makeup artist Diane Kendal. For the video Parker was joined by Abby Champion.

Discover Zara’s SS21 womenswear campaign by Steven Meisel at designscene.net