in Advertising Campaigns, BANANAS Paris, Craig McDean, DNA Models, Fabien Baron, Menswear, Nest Models, NEXT Models, Parker Van Noord, Videos, Why Not Models, ZARA

Parker Van Noord is the Face of ZARA Spring Summer 2021 Collection

Photographer Craig McDean captured Zara’s SS21 campaign featuring top model Parker Van Noord

ZARA
©ZARA, Photography by Craig McDean

Top model Parker Van Noord stars in ZARA Spring Summer 2021 campaign lensed by fashion photographer Craig McDean. In charge of styling was Karl Templer, with art direction from Fabien Baron. Beauty is work of hair stylist Guido Palau, and makeup artist Diane Kendal. For the video Parker was joined by Abby Champion.

ZARA
©ZARA, Photography by Craig McDean
ZARA
©ZARA, Photography by Craig McDean
ZARA
©ZARA, Photography by Craig McDean
Parker Van Noord
©ZARA, Photography by Craig McDean
Parker Van Noord
©ZARA, Photography by Craig McDean
Parker Van Noord
©ZARA, Photography by Craig McDean
Parker Van Noord
©ZARA, Photography by Craig McDean
Parker Van Noord
©ZARA, Photography by Craig McDean
Parker Van Noord
©ZARA, Photography by Craig McDean
Parker Van Noord
©ZARA, Photography by Craig McDean
Parker Van Noord
©ZARA, Photography by Craig McDean

Discover Zara’s SS21 womenswear campaign by Steven Meisel at designscene.net

ad campaignsMenswearSS21Top Modelsvideos

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ANN DEMEULEMEESTER

PFW: ANN DEMEULEMEESTER Fall Winter 2021.22 Collection
Cheikh Tall

All That Jazz: Cheikh Tall & Cloud Modi Pose for WSJ. Magazine